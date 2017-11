Executive Assistant Job in Kenya – NGO

E) Principal location of work



Location: Kilifi. With travel to various parts of the County and Country.



Apply



Send your Cover Letter and detailed CV toapply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “3138”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 3138 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.



Deadline for receiving applications: Friday, 15 December 2017



N.B.* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test.



If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we will not be able to move forward with you application.