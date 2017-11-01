Executive Assistant Job in Kenya – NGO

Duma Works is hiring an Executive Assistant for Kilifi County Alliance (KCA). KCA is a reputable NGO in Kilifi which provides a platform for its members to engage with the county Government.



About Us: Kilifi County Alliance is an umbrella of Residents Associations and Corporates in Kilifi County.



We are registered as an NGO.



We are Membership based and exist to provide a platform for Members to engage with County Government.



We are keen to occupy the space created by the principle of Public Participation to participate in Governance and play an oversight role towards Transparency, Accountability, and Service Delivery.



About the Role



Interest in Governance and Public Policy is key in the person we recruit.





He/she has to be keen on the width and breadth of County Governments; to build a relationship with County Government Offices that can provide information needed by KCA and open doors for KCA to engage Government.



Job Title and Reporting Line



Title: Executive Assistant



Reports to: Executive Officer and the KCA Chairperson



A) Overall Objectives of the Job

· Act as the focal point of the KCA, working to achieve its objectives

· Establish an effective working relationship between KCA Board members, County Government of Kilifi (CGK) and others to further KCA members’ objectives

· Promote the Alliance as a respected (non political) organisation, representing the joint interests of the Kilifi County Stakeholders to the County Government of Kilifi

· Pro-actively manage the role; which includes the administrative and secretarial functions of the KCA, keeping in mind the need to limit the work load carried by the KCA Board Members

· Will, in liaison with Chairman, be a self-starter and formulate, distribute concise communications to keep Alliance Board and Members fully abreast of County matters of interest.

B) Specific responsibilities of the Job

· Provide KCA with early notification of CGK plans / actions / events /publications

· Keep abreast of gazette and media for information relevant to KCA interests and alert KCA committee

· Alert the KCA about proposed County legislation (e.g. draft bills and budgets; development plans) likely to affect Kilifi Stakeholders and evaluate same as necessary

· Attend relevant meetings with the County officials on behalf of the KCA

· Prepare and distribute regular reports to the Chairperson, Board, and Members; while ensuring action is taken as may be required

· Prepare agenda for KCA Board meetings, take and circulate the minutes and take action as required

· Maintain data base and records of membership and membership subscriptions

· Keep accounts of KCA finances, including petty cash etc.

· Undertake other tasks such as: record keeping/admin/filing etc.

· Carry out any other reasonable duties as may be given to you by the Chairperson and, with his/her knowledge, the Board Members.

C) Scope of Job

· Requires the ability to be pro-active and to take initiative to undertake tasks on behalf of the Board to achieve KCA objectives

· Ability to manage Budgets, Finances, and Tax procedures and records

· Prior experience working in public governance is an added advantage

D) Skills required

· IT skills

· Good numerical skills

· Good ability to formulate concise communication

· English/Kiswahili language skills

· Excellent inter personal skills