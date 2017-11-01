Ex-Vitimbi actress NYASUGUTA’s LUO baby daddy refuses to give her child up-keep because she is KIKUYU #NASA #resist.

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - Former Vitimbi actress Eunice Wambui, who is populary known as Nyasuguta, claims her Luo baby-daddy, David Otieno, has stopped providing for their 8 yr old son after the opposition coalition NASA urged its supporters to resist women from some communities.





For 2 months now, Nyasuguta’s baby daddy has not been giving her child maintenance.





“Everytime I call and ask him for child maintenance, he tells me ‘Our leaders in NASA told us to boycott women from certain communities, one them being yours. That is exactly what I am doing.” She said during an interview.





Apparently, Nyasuguta is a Kikuyu.





“I really loved Otieno. When we were dating, he was a...



