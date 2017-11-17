Ex-mother-in-law actress, CELINA, weds PHIL at colorful ceremony at Windsor - PHOTOs.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Media News 07:24
Friday, November 17, 2017 - Popular actress Catherine Kamau better known as Celina has finally exchanged vows with her longtime boyfriend, Philip Karanja.
The lovebirds tied the knot at the Windsor Hotel in a colorful ceremony attended by family and friends on Friday morning.
The mother of one took to her Instagram to post some photos after becoming Mrs. Karanja.
