Ex-Citizen TV’s KIRIGO NGARUA speaks on allegations that she had S£X with a Senior Government official.

..met him in the plane on her way to America to see her family and they decided to take a selfie.





People then started spreading rumours that she is having an affair with the Government official.





Others alleged that the Government official was responsible for her vacation abroad.





“I have some of my relatives abroad and they invited me over to spend some time with them and I considered it a way for me to take my mind off things.”





“From that, people started spreading rumors that I was dating a sponsor and that he was taking me on holiday.”





“It’s funny how people love to draw conclusions about an issue even before getting their facts right.” Kirigo said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST