Ex-CITIZEN TV anchor, TERRYANNE CHEBET, introduces her new born daughter - PHOTOs

Monday, 20 November 2017 - Former Citizen TV anchor, Terryanne Chebet, was blessed with a baby girl last month.





She is now a mother of two and is embracing the responsibility.





The former screen-siren took to social media to announce that her new born daughter, Talaa, was born on the same date she was sacked from Citizen TV.





“A mother’s joy begins when new life is stirring inside… When a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds her that she is never alone…. She arrived on the 26th of October. On the exact date last year I received a letter informing me of my retrenchment. Is it just a co-incidence? God does have an incredible sense of humour. I am truly and deeply thankful.”





She is already up and running and she..



