ERIC OMONDI breaks down in tears after winning prestigious award in South Africa (VIDEO)

Tuesday, 14 November 2017 - Comedian Eric Omondi has been one of the most consistent acts this year and his efforts have seen him recognised all the way from South Africa.





The skinny funny-man was named Comedian of The Year in S.A’s Starqt Awards.





The Awards mission is to unite, acknowledge, recognise, celebrate and reward groundbreakers that impact on their societies with drive that pushes others to better heights and achieve their goals.





The 4th edition of the Awards was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on November 4th.





The former Churchill Show comedian took to social media after receiving the trophy to give an emotional acceptance speech.





Watch below.



