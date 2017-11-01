Embarrassing VIDEO of RAILA in the US, this mzee should just retire to Bondo (WATCH)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 04:14
Thursday, November 16, 2017 - An embarrassing video of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, looking tired and confused during a question and answer session has emerged.
This was during his recent visit to US where he was speaking about Kenyan elections.
Perhaps Baba was sleeping when some questions were being directed to him or he is just too old for this.
This is just embarrassing.
Watch video.
