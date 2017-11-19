DUALE urges UHURU to deal ruthlessly with RAILA once he is sworn in! MARAGA will uphold his win tomorrow

Sunday November 19, 2017 - Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has blamed NASA leader, Raila Odinga, over the chaos and deaths that were witnessed during his homecoming procession in Nairobi on Friday .





Speaking during the burial of Nyeri Governor, Wahome Gakuru, on Saturday , Duale asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to crack the whip on Raila Odinga because he is the one causing violence.





He said Raila Odinga is letting his…



