DUALE urges UHURU to deal ruthlessly with RAILA once he is sworn in! MARAGA will uphold his win tomorrow

The Garissa Township MP asked Kenyatta to deal ruthlesslesly with Odinga and other NASA leaders who have intentions of destroying Kenya once he is sworn in after his October 26th re-election.





"I want to request you, Mr. President, that once you take that Bible and you're sworn in, deal with people who want to destroy our country," said Duale.





The Supreme Court is expected to make a decision tomorrow on the legality of the October 26th repeat poll and Duale seems confident that Jubilee will carry the day.





