DUALE slams RAILA ODINGA for saying he will make Kenya ungovernable through violent chaos and protests.
Wednesday November 1,2017 - Leader of Majority in Parliament , Aden Duale, has slammed National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, for saying he will make the country ungovernable through protests and violent demonstrations.
On Tuesday, Raila Odinga said his supporters will continue to demonstrate and picket as often as they choose, until a free, fair and credible election was conducted.
But in a faster rejoinder, Duale, who is also the Garissa Township MP, said that this would only lead to....
