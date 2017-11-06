DUALE is ‘NUNU TERRORIST’ and he wants to kill me! NAZLIN UMAR says and asks UHURU/ RUTO for help

Monday November 6, 2017 - Former Presidential candidate, Nazlin Umar, has claimed that her life is in danger after she exposed her illicit affair with Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale.





Through her social media account on Sunday , Nazlin who was once married to a Mombasa based billionaire, claimed that she has been in a love relationship with Duale for three years but noted that their relationship was in turmoil adding that her needs went unattended.





Following threats to her life, Umar has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto not to...



