DRAMA in court as witness is arrested for referring to female lawyer ‘My Dear’

Thursday, 09 November 2017 - There was drama in Kisumu Law Courts on Wednesday after a witness was briefly detained for referring a female lawyer as ‘my dear’.





This happened during the hearing of a case filed by Jack Ranguma challenging the election of Prof. Anyang Nyong’o as Kisumu Governor.





The advocate, Julie Soweto, asked the witness, Mr Yusuf Masudi, why he did not include information which he was stating in his written affidavit.





He replied, “I need not put everything I hear, my dear.”





Presiding judge David Majanja interjected and ordered him to apologize.





Mr. Musudi refused to...



