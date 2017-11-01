DRAMA as jilted KIKUYU woman storms ex-husband’s wedding (VIDEO)

Tuesday, 21 November 2017 - A scorned woman tried to disrupt a wedding ceremony where her ex-husband was exchanging vows with another lady.





The woman identified as Catherine Mwaura stormed St. Benedict’s Catholic Church along the Thika Superhighway, the venue of the wedding, claiming that she is still married to the groom.





She also claimed that she has three children with the groom and accused the bride of stealing her husband.





She was accompanied by two of her kids and momentarily disrupted the proceedings before the more than 20 officers hired by the groom led her away.





The wedding went on as planned and newly-weds sped off to their honeymoon leaving the jilted woman more frustrated.



