DP RUTO’s reaction to RAILA’s key note speech in Washington DC, US, has divided Kenyans

Friday, November 10, 2017 - DP Ruto has left Kenyans talking after mocking National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, on twitter.





Mr. Odinga is in the United States for a series of meetings with the US Congress members and Kenyans living in the US.





On Thursday, Raila delivered a keynote speech at the Centre for Security and International Studies (CSIS) at Washington DC on “ Overcoming Kenya’s political crisis and advancing democracy, rule of law and stability ”.





Taking to twitter, Ruto claimed that Raila’s agenda in his US trip is to taint his name and ultimately kill his dream of becoming President in 2022.





See how Kenyans reacted in the next page



