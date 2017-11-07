DJ MOZ’s adorable 5-month-old son laughing uncontrollably will put a smile on your face - VIDEO.

Wednesday, 08 November 2017 - If you are not having the best of days, then this heart-warming video of DJ Moz’s cute son will put a smile on your face.





The celebrated TV host and gospel DJ shared the video the five month old son laughing uncontrollably and it is the best thing you will see today.





Moz, whose real name is Moses Kimathi and his his Caucasian wife , Deborah Kimathi, are blessed with three children, two daughters (Zara and Alba) and the cute little boy (Baraka) who is melting hearts with his infectious laugh.





DJ Moz captioned the clip: “If you’re feeling down, maybe this will cheer you up. And if you’re feeling good, it might make you feel even better Have an awesome day.”





Watch the video below.



