Disgruntled Twitter employee deletes DONALD TRUMP's official account (LOOK)

Friday, 03 November 2017 - President Donald Trump’s verified twitter account @realDonaldTrump went mysteriously offline, briefly, on Thursday night.





Trump is a huge fan of the social media platform where he enjoys over 40 million followers.





While it was initially thought it was an ‘error’, twitter late confirmed that a cheeky employee on his or her last day at work had shut down the account.





Predictably, many celebrated Trump’s temporarily ban and…



