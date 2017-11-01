Did someone want him dead? WAHOME GAKURU’s driver reveals details of his death and his last words

Friday, November 10, 2017 - The driver of the late Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru has finally spoken on the grisly road accident that happened along Sagana-Nairobi Road.





According to the driver who sustained minor injuries, the Governor warned him not to speed because the road was slippery during that rainy morning as they headed to Nairobi where he was expected to appear in a radio interview.





“We were late but the Governor told me not to speed because it was raining and the road was slippery.”





“I was driving around a speed of between 105 and 110 kilometres per hour," he said.





Hell broke loose when the rear tire burst.





The driver decided to hit on the guard rail hoping the car would stop but the airbag deployed, blocking his view.





He stepped on the…



