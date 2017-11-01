Did someone want him dead? WAHOME GAKURU’s driver reveals details of his death and his last words

..accelerator pedal by mistake and the last thing he remembers is the Governor shouting “God”.





The driver had been deployed to the office of the Governor two weeks before the accident.





He previously worked in another department.





He revealed that it took 40 minutes to rescue the Governor who was trapped in the car writhing in pain.





It’s not clear why it took that long to rescue the Nyeri County boss who was pronounced dead upon arrival at Thika Level 5 Hospital.





Did someone want him dead?





