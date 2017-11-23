Did RAILA ODINGA sleep with the mysterious LADY called SASHA in Zanzibar? JUNET MOHAMED finally reveals.

Thursday November 23, 2017 - On Wednesday morning, social media was abuzz with photos of National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader, Raila Odinga, holding a young lady suggestively during his two day holiday in Zanzibar.





The s*xy lass was identified as Sasha Mbote who is a massage therapist in one of the exotic resorts in Zanzibar.





Many Kenyans who saw the photo started claiming that Jakom had ‘opened the servers’ of..



