Did RACHAEL SHEBESH shoot her husband? Here is everything revealed from their Kilimani home.

Thursday, November o2, 2017 - Former Nairobi Woman Rep, Rachel Shebesh, has given her fashion of the circumstances in which her husband, Franklin Ambuko Shebesh, was shot on the leg in their Kilimani home on Tuesday.





She told media that the husband was in the bedroom servicing his gun when he discharged a bullet by mistake.





She said:





“We were all in the house, he was in the bedroom alone servicing his gun.”





“We just heard a loud bang and when we…



