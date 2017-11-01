Desperation! Former Nyeri MP begs new Governor for a job - Is she regretting supporting UHURU/ RUTO?

...willingness to work for the new Governor and the new regime.





She said she is more than ready to do any job that the new Governor will give her.





“Give me a job.”





“I am now jobless but very ready to serve if given the opportunity,” Nyokabi pleaded.





Sources from Nyeri have intimated that Nyokabi could be eying the position of Deputy Governor after the swearing in of Kahiga.





The new Governor lauded Nyokabi as a prominent and astute lawyer while introducing her.



