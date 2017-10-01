Data Clerk Job in Kenya

Data Clerk

Founded in 1987, AIDS Healthcare Foundation is the largest specialized provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the nation. Our mission is to provide cutting edge medicine and advocacy, regardless of ability to pay.

Through our healthcare centers, pharmacies, health plan, research and other activities, AHF provides access to the latest HIV treatments for all who need them.

Responsibilities

Documentation and reporting

· Ensure availability of necessary data collection and reporting tools at the facility i.e. registers, patient cards, patient files, DAR, MoH 731, etc.

· Guide the facility staff on effective data management especially on correct and complete documentation, e.g. contacts clinicians to resolve questions, inconsistencies, or missing data on the MOH 257

· Ensures that the confidentiality of collected and stored data is maintained

· Ensure 100% updating of the registers e.g.Pre ART, ART, DAR, etc

· Ensure all required data summaries and facility reports are accurately captured

· Reporting for the facilities through the DHIS.

· Participate in data collection for program monitoring and research when required.

· Timely reporting of all the reports i.e. Weekely PPR, Quarterly PPR, Benchmark Reports, MOH 731, etc.

Data quality audits

· Participates in Data Validation by reviewing data prior to submission to WebPPR/SCHRIO/Clinical Team and other stakeholders

·

· Cross check entered information against source documents

·

· Scheduling and participating in facility DQA

·

· Cleaning IQ Care and DHIS data.