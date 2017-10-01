Data Clerk Job in Kenya – RTP (NGO)

RTP Data Clerk

Founded in 1987, AIDS Healthcare Foundation is the largest specialized provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the nation. Our mission is to provide cutting edge medicine and advocacy, regardless of ability to pay.

Through our healthcare centers, pharmacies, health plan, research and other activities, AHF provides access to the latest HIV treatments for all who need them.

Responsibilities

· Ensure that all HIV Counseling and Testing related data is entered into the electronic data base and registers in a timely and accurate manner.

· Ensures that all data entered into the electronic data base is regularly cleaned to remove all errors before utilization in analysis and generation of reports.

· Liaise with the data manager to fix all inconsistencies/errors identified in the data

· Monitor performance of the data capture applications and immediately report mal functions to the data manager to trouble shoot.

· Ensure that data is kept confidential at all times including the data entry room.

· Regularly validate data received vs data entered to facilitate reconciliation with the HIV testing commodities consumption. This will entail physical counts.

· Generate reports as requested by the data manager to inform programmatic performance on a regular basis.

· Ensure that all entered hard copy data are properly labeled and archived/stored in a systematic manner to facilitate easy retrieval when necessary.

· Document and report all incidents arising to the data manager immediately for appropriate action to be taken.

· Any other duties may be assigned.