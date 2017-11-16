‘Daddy runs the country’ MUGABE’s son brags and flaunts his diamond encrusted wristwatch - VIDEO

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - A video has emerged on social media showing a son of ousted, long serving Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, flaunting his lavish lifestyle.


From the video thought to have been shot five days ago in a night club in South Africa, Bellarmine Chatuga, was pouring champagne worth hundreds of thousands of shillings on his newly acquired $60k diamond encrusted wristwatch.

He went on to brag that his father his daddy runs the whole country.

That is definitely not the…

