Customer Care Job Vacancies in Kenya

Customer Care
Summary
Our client in a dairy industry is seeking to hire a customer care personnel to join their dedicated team.

Responsibilities 

·         Attracts potential customers by answering product and service questions; suggesting information about other products and services.
·         Resolves product or service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution.
·         Answers incoming customer calls regarding product problems, service questions and general client concerns.
·         Responsible for maintaining a high level of professionalism with clients and working to establish a positive rapport with every caller.
·         Update customer information in the customer service database during and after each call.
·         Work with the management team to stay updated on product knowledge and be informed of any changes in company policies
·         Impact the company’s bottom line by problem solving and winning back frustrated clients.

Qualifications

·         Degree/Diploma in customer care/marketing/administration/public relations.
·         Minimum 5 years working experience as Customer Care.
·         Computer proficiency.
·         Organizational skills to effectively prioritize work schedules.
·         Good communication skills.
·         Ability to work under pressure.
How to Apply
If you meet the qualifications and requirements above,  kindly send your CV to sall@jantakenya.comclearly indicating “CUSTOMER CARE” on the subject line, On or before 6th of December 2017

   

