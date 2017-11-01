Customer Care Job Vacancies in Kenya

Customer Care Job Vacancies in KenyaJobs and Careers 11:00
Summary
Our client in a dairy industry is seeking to hire a customer care personnel to join their dedicated team.
Responsibilities
· Attracts potential customers by answering product and service questions; suggesting information about other products and services.
· Resolves product or service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution.
· Answers incoming customer calls regarding product problems, service questions and general client concerns.
· Responsible for maintaining a high level of professionalism with clients and working to establish a positive rapport with every caller.
· Update customer information in the customer service database during and after each call.
· Work with the management team to stay updated on product knowledge and be informed of any changes in company policies
· Impact the company’s bottom line by problem solving and winning back frustrated clients.
Qualifications
· Degree/Diploma in customer care/marketing/administration/public relations.
· Minimum 5 years working experience as Customer Care.
· Computer proficiency.
· Organizational skills to effectively prioritize work schedules.
· Good communication skills.
· Ability to work under pressure.
How to Apply
If you meet the qualifications and requirements above, kindly send your CV to sall@jantakenya.comclearly indicating “CUSTOMER CARE” on the subject line, On or before 6th of December 2017