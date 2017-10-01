Client Service Job in Kenya (50K)Jobs and Careers 02:47
Our client in tracking industry is currently looking for Client Service Officer to join their dedicated team in Mombasa.
Duties
· Building and maintaining relationships with clients and key personnel within customer companies.
· Conducting business reviews to ensure clients are satisfied with their products and services.
· Alerting the sales team to opportunities for further sales within key clients.
· Letting customers know about other products the company offers.
· Attending meetings with clients to build relationships with existing accounts.
· Achieving client relationship targets and KPI’s as set by the Head of Sales.
· Working closely with Account Managers and Sales Consultants.
· Escalating and resolving areas of concern as raised by clients.
· Carrying out client satisfaction surveys and reviews.
· Monitoring company performance against service level agreements and flagging potential issues.
· Updating the CRM and ensuring account managers are aware of changes within clients.
· Passing leads to the sales team and following up on progress.
· Liaising with internal departments to ensure client needs are fulfilled effectively.
Qualifications
· Degree in relationship management, Public relations or any business related course.
· At least 3 years’ experience in the field.
· Strong Relationship Building
· Customer Service Skills
· Communication skills both written and oral
KPI’s
· Product knowledge.
· Feedback from clients on quality of service they are receiving.
· Maintaining existing clients and sorting out their complaints/concern
How to Apply
If qualified kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating ‘Client Service – Mombasa ‘ by 3rd November, 2017.
