Client Service Job in Kenya (50K)

Client Service

Our client in tracking industry is currently looking for Client Service Officer to join their dedicated team in Mombasa.

Duties

· Building and maintaining relationships with clients and key personnel within customer companies.

· Conducting business reviews to ensure clients are satisfied with their products and services.

· Alerting the sales team to opportunities for further sales within key clients.

· Letting customers know about other products the company offers.

· Attending meetings with clients to build relationships with existing accounts.

· Achieving client relationship targets and KPI’s as set by the Head of Sales.

· Working closely with Account Managers and Sales Consultants.

· Escalating and resolving areas of concern as raised by clients.

· Carrying out client satisfaction surveys and reviews.

· Monitoring company performance against service level agreements and flagging potential issues.

· Updating the CRM and ensuring account managers are aware of changes within clients.

· Passing leads to the sales team and following up on progress.

· Liaising with internal departments to ensure client needs are fulfilled effectively.

Qualifications

· Degree in relationship management, Public relations or any business related course.

· At least 3 years’ experience in the field.

· Strong Relationship Building

· Customer Service Skills

· Communication skills both written and oral

KPI’s

· Product knowledge.

· Feedback from clients on quality of service they are receiving.

· Maintaining existing clients and sorting out their complaints/concern