Client Service Job in Kenya (50K)

Our client in tracking industry is currently looking for Client Service Officer to join their dedicated team in Mombasa.

Duties

·         Building and maintaining relationships with clients and key personnel within customer companies.
·         Conducting business reviews to ensure clients are satisfied with their products and services.
·         Alerting the sales team to opportunities for further sales within key clients.
·         Letting customers know about other products the company offers.
·         Attending meetings with clients to build relationships with existing accounts.
·         Achieving client relationship targets and KPI’s as set by the Head of Sales.
·         Working closely with Account Managers and Sales Consultants.
·         Escalating and resolving areas of concern as raised by clients.
·         Carrying out client satisfaction surveys and reviews.
·         Monitoring company performance against service level agreements and flagging potential issues.
·         Updating the CRM and ensuring account managers are aware of changes within clients.
·         Passing leads to the sales team and following up on progress.
·         Liaising with internal departments to ensure client needs are fulfilled effectively.

Qualifications

·         Degree in relationship management, Public relations or any business related course.
·         At least 3 years’ experience in the field.
·         Strong Relationship Building
·         Customer Service Skills
·         Communication skills both written and oral
KPI’s
·         Product knowledge.
·         Feedback from clients on quality of service they are receiving.
·         Maintaining existing clients and sorting out their complaints/concern

How to Apply 
If qualified kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating ‘Client Service – Mombasa ‘ by 3rd November, 2017.

   

