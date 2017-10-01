Citizen TV'S LULU HASSAN warms hearts with her post on IG after undergoing surgery.

..day like it was yesterday...I was going for an assignment in Kisumu but on reaching Kapkatet it all happened so fast...I found myself at the Siloam hospital in Kericho first aid was being administered.



Next thing I knew I was in the ambulance on my way to Nairobi for an emergency theatre at the Aghakhan Hospital. The next few months would be tough.



If you would have asked me then if I thought I would be able to walk or be on my feet again, I wouldn't have imagined that was possible. But; Alhamdullilahi!!! It's been 7 years walking with a plate on my left femur.



On the 30th October 2017, I finally gathered the courage to walk into theatre for a surgery to remove it ...I had been relying on this aluminium plate for the 7 years after the accident in 2010.... 7 years that saw my walking style and body posture change completely thus affecting my back and work not forgetting the excruciating pain I would have to endure whenever I wanted to lie down...Alhamdullilah after the Monday surgery; the plate is out...I will be in bed for some time to recuperate.



I would like to thank my family, friends, my boss who constantly reminded me that I needed to do something...Dr Thuranira I don’t know how to thank you but you made me have faith with our medical practitioners and introduced me to one Doctor Mogire (He is God sent)...... ..To anyone going through a tough time now... Be encouraged. It shall pass.



I would like to donate the plate to any elderly patient who may need it and cannot afford it. ..hit my inbox."





