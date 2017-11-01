Citizen TV’s LILIAN MULI goes ham on a man who called her @$$H0L£! This woman is nasty.

Thursday, 23 November 2017 - Citizen TV anchor, Lilian Muli, has been on the receiving end after she posed a bizarre question to top KCPE candidate, Goldalyn Kakuya, during an interview on Wednesday night.





The 14-year old scored 455 marks from St. Anne Junior School in Lubao Kakamega.





Ms Muli, who was standing in for Jeff Koinage in the JKL Show, had asked Goldalyn’s mother whether she had ever encountered boyfriend drama with her daughter.





This did not go down well with people who called her out for...



