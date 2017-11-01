Citizen TV’s KANZE DENA shows off her awesome dance move - She can shake it (VIDEO)

Sunday, 12 November 2017 - Citizen TV’s Swahili anchor, Kanze Dena, has wowed Kenyans with her awesome dance moves.





The soft spoken media personality gave Jalang’o and Jeff Koinange a run for their money when the duo hosted her in their popular Hot 96 morning show.





Kanze talked about her struggles with low self esteem and how she once contemplated suicide before getting her breakthrough.





Once she was done, the hosts challenged her for a dance off and she ended up giving them dancing tips.





Watch the below.



