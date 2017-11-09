Check out PHOTOs of the luxurious hotel RAILA is staying in his US trip! Accorded Secret Service protection

Thursday, November 09, 2017 - NASA leader Raila Odinga is in Washington DC to seek support from Congress as he pushes for electoral justice in Kenya.





Raila landed in the US Capital on Wednesday and is expected back in the country on Sunday.





The former Prime Minister is staying at the plush Ritz -Carlton – a five star hotel located in the West End side of the City.





Surrounded by tree-lined streets, The Ritz-Carlton is one of the city’s most refined luxury hotels and as you would guess, it’s quite pricey.





Check out photos of his room in the next page



