Check out PHOTOs from SERENA WILLIAMS’ lavish ‘Beauty and the Beast’ wedding.

Saturday, November 18, 2017 - Tennis star, Serena Williams, tied the knot with Alexis Ohanian in a lavish Beauty and the Beast themed wedding Thursday night in New Orleans.





It was a star-studded affair with the likes of Beyonce, Kim Kardashian witnessing Serena exchange vows with her husband, the Reddit co-founder.





They say a picture is worth a thousand words.





In some cases, however, you can't help but be speechless.





