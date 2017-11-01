Caught on camera: This idiot was flirting with death on Thika Superhighway - VIDEO

Thursday, 09 November 2017 - This idiot was recorded recklessly stunting on his motorbike on the busy Thika Superhighway.





Having noticed someone was recording him, he proceeded to pull off heart-stopping stunts oblivious of the danger he was exposing himself and other motorists to.





While he seems to be a seasoned stunt-man, doing so without safety gear is akin to flirting with death.





Watch the hair-rising video below.



