Caught in action! Here’s the drug-dealer who is supplying hard drugs around Nairobi’s CBD (PHOTOs).

Sunday, 05 November 2017 - A man of West African origin has been supplying hard drugs in Nairobi’s CBD and its environs.





He operates around Khoja as you head towards Globe Cinema Roundabout.





A snoop spotted him supplying the drugs to one of his clients and captured the photos.





The guy seems to be dishing out bribes to patrol cops around Nairobi’s CBD and that’s why he operates freely.





We urge security agents to swing into action and arrest this guy who is messing up Nairobi youths.





See the photos in the next page as he prepares to hand over drugs to a client.



