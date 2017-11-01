CAROLINE MUTOKO had S£X with BOB COLLYMORE in the parking lot - BONNIE reveals everything.

Thursday, 23 November 2017 - NASA die-hard, Hon Jim Bonnie, has attacked Kenyan female journalists calling them brainless idiots who dish out their flesh to any man with fat wallet.





Bonnie revealed how former Kiss 100 presenter, Caroline Mutoko, had s3x with Bob Collymore in the parking lot and attacked Ann Kiguta badly.





He also skinned Jacque Maribe alive.





This guy has no mercy.





Read the post where he reveals everything about Kenyan TV girls in the next page



