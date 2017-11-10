Captain APOLLO MALOWA’s friend tells you everything, forget the PHOTOs doing rounds, The TRUTH.Entertainment News 14:27
Sunday, 05 November 2017 - Captain Apollo Malowa, who was flying the ill-fated plane that crashed into Lake Nakuru, has been accused of wasting his money with slay queens in Nairobi instead of building a decent home in his village.
Photos of the mud houses doing rounds on social media belong to his late grand-parents where he was buried because he was not married at the time of his death.
Apollo had built a decent house.
Someone is just spoiling his name.
Here’s the...
Page 1 2