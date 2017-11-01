Capital FM’s JOE MUCHIRI is a S3X predator, LADY reveals how he S3XU@LLY harassed her.Entertainment News, Media News 18:38
Tuesday, November 14, 2017-Controversial Capital FM’s producer and male socialite, Joe Muchiri, has been linked to s3xual harassment.
A lady who calls herself @bintiM on twitter claims that Joe Muchiri groped her without her consent during a night out with friends.
Joe recently caused a stir on social media after he threatened a lady with r@p3.
He doesn’t respect women.
His employer released a....
