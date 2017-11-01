Cabin Crew Jobs in Kenya

Cabin Crew Jobs in KenyaJobs and Careers 13:53
Qualifications
· Valid Kenyan Cabin Crew License
· Valid Type Rating
· Valid Recurrent and Training Checks on type
· Valid Aviation Medical certificate
How to Apply
If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the relevant criteria for any of the roles above, please submit your application with a detailed CV ONLY; All applications must be addressed to:HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES
TIMBIS AIR SERVICES
E-mail address: philip@timbisair.com careers@timbisair.com
