Businessman, GOR SEMELANGO, reveals why he wears two watches each worth Sh 500,000.

Monday, 06 November 2017 - Flamboyant businessman and philanthropist, Gor Semelango spoke to a local daily where he revealed why he wears to watches and his vast business empire from Nairobi to New York.





Read the interview below.





Did you see it coming? Getting sacked as Youth Fund boss?





Yes, it wasn’t a surprise. I had seen the tell tale signs and I was ready for it. I did exactly what a certain gentleman said: ‘Accept and move on’.





What is your relationship with the president?





It dates way back to when he first ran for presidency (in 2002). Do you know I am the one who was coordinating to have his posters put in Kibera and other parts of Nairobi? He is a man I greatly admire and respect.





One incident where you have failed?





Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp wanted an entry into the Kenyan market and they wanted to buy my tabloid newspaper.





I prepared for a month and was invited to New York to...



