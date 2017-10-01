Boycott is real! UHURU’s milk rotting in shelves in some supermarkets (PHOTOs)

Monday, 06 November 2017 - Raila’s call for product boycott among his supporters is real.

Although some people have been making it look like a joke, his supporters are following the orders given.

Here are photos from a supermarket where customers bought other brands of milk and forfeited Uhuru’s milk, Brookside.

It’s rotting in the shelves.

See photos in the next page

