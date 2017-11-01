Body cam footage caught police planting cocaine on a Black suspect - VIDEO

Sunday, 19 November 2017 - Police world over are known to plant guns or drugs on suspects.





Kenyan cops for instance can charge you with anything just to squeeze out a bribe even if one is innocent.





This officer with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) accidentally filmed himself placing cocaine in a suspect’s wallet.





The body camera video shows police picking up the black man, who was charged with felony hit-and-run, having a gun in the trunk of his car, and cocaine possession in April. The police report claimed cops had found the cocaine in Shields’ left pocket.





This is just a tip of the iceberg on the dirty things cops do to innocent people.





Watch the video below.





Body cam footage caught police planting cocaine on a Black suspect pic.twitter.com/Wv7zNazmuk November 18, 2017