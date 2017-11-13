Boda boda rider caught on camera playing with his ‘PROPELLER’ in public - This is madness (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Videos 09:46
Monday, November 13, 2017 - This crazy boda boda rider was caught on camera playing with his propeller in public.
From the video that has shocked everyone, he proceeds with the act while sitted on his motorbike in a busy termini.
The guy must have been high on illegal stuff because this is madness of the highest level.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.