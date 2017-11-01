Blow to UHURU/ RUTO as court orders them to disclose source of their campaign money! Especially TV adverts

Thursday November 9, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, suffered a severe blow in court yesterday after the court ordered them to disclose the source of their campaign money.





In his ruling in the case filed by Katiba Institute, who sued the Jubilee Government for advertising its achievements on the delivery portal during the campaign period which is against the law, High Court Judge, Chacha Mwita, ordered the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) to disclose the amount of money it spent on..



