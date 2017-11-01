Blow to RAILA ODINGA’s NASA as court orders IEBC to recount votes – They never expected this

Blow to RAILA ODINGA’s NASA as court orders IEBC to recount votes – They never expected this00:00
..electoral body to seal and secure all ballot boxes containing the votes cast in the election.
The judge also ordered IEBC to scrutinize and study all Forms 37A, 37B and 37C used to declare Awiti as the winner of the gubernatorial contest.
Awiti was running against his closest challenger Oyugi Magwanga who has dragged him to court saying his victory was illegitimate.
Besides, the commission was ordered to audit the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) and all other technology used during the August 8th General Elections in Homa Bay.
