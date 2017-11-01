Blow to NASA as UHURU’s Govt bans celebrating RAILA’s grand return from US on Friday! No march from JKIA

Tuesday November 14, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) has suffered a severe blow in its quest to give their leader, Raila Odinga, a grand reception when he returns from the US this Friday .





Nairobi Police boss, Japheth Koome, banned any mass activities by NASA and their supporters within the Central Business District of Nairobi on Friday when Raila Odinga jets back from US.





Koome vowed to deal ruthlessly with NASA supporters who will defy the order to...



