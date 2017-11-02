BARACK OBAMA finally ‘admits’ he was born in Kenya and mocks TRUMP - VIDEO

Thursday, November 02, 2017 - Former POTUS, Barack Obama ‘admitted’ that he “was born in Kenya” during the kick-off of the Obama Foundation’s first global summit Tuesday.





Speaking during the summit in Chicago, Obama said:





“The reason I’m so excited to see you all here today in part is because this isn’t where I started,”





“This isn’t where I was born, I was born in Kenya,” he said to laughter, quickly adding, “that’s a joke.”





This was a reference to the birther movement, spearheaded by President Trump during Obama’s time as....



