Banking Jobs in Kenya - Standard Bank

Account Support – Nairobi

Provide a support service to the personal and business markets with regard to new account processing, account maintenance and investment roll-overs.

Understand the risks associated with opening of accounts, dealing with mandates and specimen signatures as well as maintain a high level of integrity and ethical standards.

Accountabilities

Account opening, maintenance and closing

· Capture and maintain data effectively and accurately.

· Process and maintain related documents and records.

· Ensure that routine compliance procedures and controls are followed in order to minimize the risk of loss through the opening of fraudulent and undesirable accounts.

· Comply with the Code of Banking Practice at all times.

· Follow detail steps as per Star 2 of 5 Star process.

Mandates

· Obtain mandates for all accounts, where required.

· Ensure that mandates are correctly completed and conform to legal requirements.

Administration

· Ensure the timeous processing and capturing of investment roll-overs.

· Correct exceptions highlighted on edit and demographic clean up reports promptly.

· File mandates and signature cards accurately.

· Resolve account detail queries and problems within laid-down time frames.

Business development

· Sell the bank’s product reactively and pass on sales leads to the applicable areas.

Legislative prohibitions.

· In terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act No 37 of 2002, (the Act) no staff member is permitted to provide any advice or intermediary service to a customer, in terms of a financial product, as determined by the Act, unless they have been appointed as a

· Representative of a licensed Financial Services Provider.

· In your current position you are not an accredited representative in terms of the Act, and are therefore prohibited from giving any advice or intermediary service to a customer in terms of a financial product.

Qualifications

· Relevant Degree from recognised University

· 3 – 4 Years branch banking experience, with exposure to frontline.

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, apply through our online portal before 9th November 2017





Solutions Developer

Information Technology: Systems development, business analysis, architecture, project management, data warehousing, infrastructure, maintenance and production.

To provide effective/efficient 2nd level user support with respect to Core banking application and related business support applications interfacing with T24 Model Bank. This also entails analysing, documenting, and proposing solutions for bank wide business areas and preparation of functional specifications documents.

System optimization through system analysis and development with respect to the core banking system in order to ensure that the system provides the requisite functionality required by business.

This role is also charged with development of appropriate reports and management information as required by business to advance tactical and strategic initiatives.

Responsibilities

· Maintenance and monitoring of the core banking application including all the existing mission critical applications with a view of ensuring optimal use, reliability and efficiency.

· Designing, developing, testing and maintaining Information Systems based upon business requirements

· Specifying, designing, developing, testing enhancements and changes to the Core Systems

· Responsible for the design, creation and testing of relevant enquiries and reports that will be required by the system users

· Analyzes updates and implements changes to the Bank’s core banking system specifications and user codes as and when required.

· Execute both Component Testing (CT) and System Integration Testing (SIT) and subsequent implementation of system upgrades, hot fixes and patch releases as and when they arise from vendor

· Execute both Component Testing (CT) and System Integration Testing (SIT) and subsequent implementation of new products (CR) in the system after the relevant approvals by the authorized parties.

· Ensure that processes and procedures relating to aforementioned upgrades, fixes and patches are updated in line with IT Configuration and Change management policies and standards

· Engage with users and stakeholders in identifying shortcomings in the core system and related applications and provide technical advice on enhancements to overcome these

· Knowledge transfer and training of application support teams and develop skills within IT

· Participate in projects, as directed by Manager, Systems Development, and in liaison with Manager IT Projects & Change Control

· Provide 2nd level support on the core systems based on escalation from other units

· Escalate core system/application faults/incidents to vendor (3rd level support) and manage the resolution and delivery of solution thereof

· Liaise with Core system vendor as directed by Manager, Systems Development

· Analyse reported faults/incidents issues and ensure that support is provided in line with the Service Level Agreements between IT and Business

· Assist in documenting business/functional requirements and produce Technical Systems Specifications

· Liaise with users and stakeholders to identify manual processes that can be automated and manage the process of said automation from end to end ( Business case, FSS, through TSS to implementation)

· Provide general Technical advice and guidance to users and stakeholders regarding the core system and related applications

· Assist or execute special projects as directed by Manage, Systems Development

Qualifications

· Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology/Systems or related field

· Certification/Active Membership of a professional organisation

· Postgraduate qualification would be an added advantage

· At least 3 years experience as a Sytems Analyst in T24 or Globus Core Banking application

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, apply through our online portal before 14th November 2017





Account Support – Nanyuki

Provide a support service to the personal and business markets with regard to new account processing, account maintenance and investment roll-overs.

Understand the risks associated with opening of accounts, dealing with mandates and specimen signatures as well as maintain a high level of integrity and ethical standards.

Accountabilities

Account opening, maintenance and closing

· Capture and maintain data effectively and accurately.

· Process and maintain related documents and records.

· Ensure that routine compliance procedures and controls are followed in order to minimize the risk of loss through the opening of fraudulent and undesirable accounts.

· Comply with the Code of Banking Practice at all times.

· Follow detail steps as per Star 2 of 5 Star process.

Mandates

· Obtain mandates for all accounts, where required.

· Ensure that mandates are correctly completed and conform to legal requirements.

Administration

· Ensure the timeous processing and capturing of investment roll-overs.

· Correct exceptions highlighted on edit and demographic clean up reports promptly.

· File mandates and signature cards accurately.

· Resolve account detail queries and problems within laid-down time frames.

Business development

· Sell the bank’s product reactively and pass on sales leads to the applicable areas.

Legislative prohibitions.

· In terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act No 37 of 2002, (the Act) no staff member is permitted to provide any advice or intermediary service to a customer, in terms of a financial product, as determined by the Act, unless they have been appointed as a

· Representative of a licensed Financial Services Provider.

· In your current position you are not an accredited representative in terms of the Act, and are therefore prohibited from giving any advice or intermediary service to a customer in terms of a financial product.

Qualifications

· Relevant Degree from recognised University

· 3 – 4 Years branch banking experience, with exposure to frontline.