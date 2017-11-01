Banking Jobs in Kenya – KCB

Compliance Manager – Investor Services

Responsibilities

Legal and Regulatory Compliance

· Review industry rules and regulations, (CMA, RBA, CBK) circulars including practice notes and provide guidelines for operationalization in the business.

· Review all contractual documents (Trustee Agreements, Custody Agreements, Trust Deeds, etc.) and Service Level Agreements with counterparties ( Brokers, Fund Managers, Administrators, CDSC) for completeness and ensure that the Bank’s interest is adequately covered and documents properly executed by the parties.

· Continuously monitor changes in the regulatory framework and ensure that the Bank’s Custody and Trustee Services contractual documents, policies and procedures are up to date and comply with those changes/ reviews.

· Review industry regulations for new products and provide guidelines for operationalization in the business.

· Provide continuous training / engagement to the business team and other stakeholders on regulatory issues pertaining to the Custody & Trustee Services business

· Maintain good business relationships with all industry regulators.

Operational Compliance

· Monitor and ensure compliance with on-going licensee obligations, conduct obligations, record keeping and reporting obligations

· Undertake compliance checks and make compliance reports to management. (Checks on Trustee Services, CDA Services, Custody Services, and Facility Agency).

· Monitor and ensure compliance with all regulatory reporting requirements (CMA, RBA & CBK) within the stipulated timelines.

· Conduct surprise checks to monitor and ensure adequate operational control standards are in place

· Drive the integration of the regulatory changes into the Unit’s operational procedures.

· Confirm annual AML compliance documentation is received and reviewed.

· Monitor the Unit’s Risk Register and KRI’s.

· Review and confirm that all risks (Credit, Market, Legal and Operational risks) affecting the business have been identified, assessed, and controlled.

· Monitor and ensure timely lodgment of applications for renewal of Custody and Trustee Services business licenses and payment of regulatory levies.

· Review all complaints lodged by clients and counterparties and recommend action to address the weaknesses in the internal systems that led to the action causing the complaint.

· Ensure adequate and relevant business continuity plans are maintained and tested regularly.

Qualifications

· University Degree preferably in Law or in a Business related field from a Recognized institution.

· Professional qualification in ACCA / CPA (K) / CPS (K) / AKIB or MBA is an added advantage

· Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Financial Services Industry with strong biases towards Capital Markets / Retirement Benefits Sector / Trustee Services & Facility Agency Services

· 3 years’ experience in compliance monitoring & reporting obligations as per CMA, RBA & CBK regulatory requirements; 2 years’ of which must be in a managerial role

· Good understanding of various Sectors, products & services within Corporate Banking, including the market trends & challenges.

· An appreciation of Risk Management and knowledge of Internal Controls in Investor Services.

· Team player with demonstrated work ethics; consistently demonstrates a high level of professionalism.

· Effective prioritization skills to meet a complex set of business demands and demonstrate delivery against multiple objectives.

· Assertive, self-motivated with desire to succeed in a fast-paced financial services environment.





Risk Manager

The Position

Reporting to Legal, Risk and Compliance Manager, the job holder will carry out risk management function within KCB Capital Limited.

The Manager will oversee the overall adherence to Legal & Regulatory requirements and ensure compliance to applicable policies, operational procedures and internal controls requirements that govern the Subsidiary.

Responsibilities

· Review industry rules and regulations ensuring Capital Market Authority, Nairobi Security Exchange & Central Depository Settlement Corporation regulatory requirements are compiled with and/or operationalized in the business.

· Continuously monitor changes in the regulatory framework and ensure that contractual documents, policies and procedures are up to date and comply with those changes/ reviews.

· Monitor all Brokerage transactions and advise on their potential adverse implications for KCB Capital while ensuring the implementation of mitigating strategies.

· Continuously review and confirm that all Risks (Credit, Market, Legal and Operational Risks) affecting the Business have been identified, assessed and controlled.

· Prepare reports for Management review as well as for the Regulators within the stipulated guidelines and timelines.

· Review all complaints lodged by clients and counterparties and recommend actions to address any weakness in the Internal Systems that led to actions causing the complaint.

· Conduct surprise checks to monitor and ensure adequate operational control standards are in place.

· Provide continuous training / engagements to the Business team and other stakeholders on regulatory issues pertaining to KCB Capital.

· Monitor the Unit’s Risk Register & KRIs ensuring adequate and relevant Business Continuity Plans are maintained and tested regularly.

Qualifications

· Business related degree from an institution recognized by Commission for Higher Education.

· Professional qualification in ACCA / CPA (K) / CFA / AKIB or MBA is an added advantage.

· Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Financial Services Industry; 2 years’ of which must have been in compliance, monitoring & reporting as per CMA, NSE & CDSC regulatory requirements.

· Appreciation of Risk Management with thorough knowledge of Brokerage / Investment Banking products & services; internal controls, operations and regulatory environment

· Team player with demonstrated work ethics; consistently demonstrates a high level of professionalism.

· Effective prioritization skills to meet a complex set of business demands and demonstrate delivery against multiple objectives.

· Assertive, self-motivated with desire to succeed in a fast-paced financial services environment.





Assistant Legal Manager

Reporting to the Legal Manager, Risk & Compliance, the position is responsible for assisting in the implementation, maintenance, and monitoring of compliance activities of the Company with established law and regulation.

The job holder will assist in ensuring the Company is up-to-date with any existing, proposed or new legislation and that the compliance requirements to be met by the Company are in compliance with legislation.

Responsibilities

· Provide support in ensuring that each subsidiary/division/department/unit of KCB Group follows all applicable laws and regulations.

· Analyze and disseminate the compliance requirements of existing, new and/or revised laws and regulations. Provide advice in relation to compliance matters as contained in the legislation.

· Conduct internal compliance audits and examinations to ensure compliance.

· Liaise with relevant subsidiary/division/department/unit of KCB Group where legal risks have been identified, to develop mitigating measures and implement remedial action.

· Formulate legal compliance checklists and matrixes to be used for undertaking legal compliance reviews to ensure compliance by the Bank.

· Conduct legal risk analysis and provide legal support for new and ongoing Bank projects.

· Provide legal support in research, drafting and review of Bank policies, product terms and conditions.

· Prepare appropriate legal risk reports for use by management.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in Law

· Post Graduate Diploma from Kenya School of Law.

· At least 3 years’ post admission experience in dispute resolution/litigation

· At least 2 years’ experience in legal drafting

· At least 2 years’ demonstrated experience in legal communication and advocacy

· Excellent interpersonal, presentation, problem solving, negotiation skills with the ability to positively and clearly communicate with a variety of constituents.

How to Apply

To be considered your application must be received by Friday, 17th November, 2017

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

NB: In the event that you are successful, we will require that you provide us with the following documents:

· National I.D.

· KRA Pin Card

· Birth Certificate of self

· Passport Photo (White Background)

· NSSF Card

· NHIF Card

· Certificate of Good Conduct (less than 5 Months old)

· Academic and Professional certificates, including official transcripts

· Certificates of Service as applicable