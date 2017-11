Banking Jobs in Kenya – Coop Bank

Manage the SAP first line support team responsible for the SAP Applications stack while providing a single point of contact for other teams on all SAP technical design and support issues.Manage 3rd party suppliers and coordinating regular support review meetings to ensure SLA’s are met and that support calls are effectively triaged and resolved in a timely way as well as ensure priority setting for calls.Work alongside the Project teams to ensure Projects are accommodated with support and the wider IT function to ensure change is managed alongside other IT infrastructure activities.Ensure the integrity of the SAP landscape (functional consistency) and proactively work with 3rd Parties to ensure it is patched and maintained in line with current best practice.Work with IT to provide required management information on a regular basis to set systems performance KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) and SLAs (Service Level Agreements).Ensure systems are managed efficiently, are resilient, are backed up appropriately and that a Disaster Recovery solution is in place and tested annually. The SAP support manager will also feed into any business continuity planning.Deliver end-to-end service provision for the services provided to the business in accordance with agreed Service Level Agreements.Perform Failure Modes and Effects Analysis for proposed changes on key modules, to ensure high performance on SLAs for Uptime.Participate in architectural decisions and provide input to enterprise architecture team while ensuring management and solution delivery of SAP security resource.Oversee the overall development & execution of business production support process and incident management.