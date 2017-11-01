Banking Jobs in Kenya – Coop Bank

SAP Applications Support Manager

Reporting to the Head – Technology and Enterprise Systems, the SAP Application Support Manager will be responsible for all aspects of managing the day-to-day successful running of the Co-op Bank SAP Landscape.

The role holder is required to be widely knowledgeable & experienced in architecture to carry out implementation and support of SAP technical infrastructure (and integrated components), security, and change management processes across the Bank. Additionally, the ideal candidate should have experience leading teams in a dynamic and collaborative environment with ability to communicate effectively within and across all organizational levels.

Responsibilities

Manage the SAP first line support team responsible for the SAP Applications stack while providing a single point of contact for other teams on all SAP technical design and support issues.

Manage 3rd party suppliers and coordinating regular support review meetings to ensure SLA’s are met and that support calls are effectively triaged and resolved in a timely way as well as ensure priority setting for calls.

Work alongside the Project teams to ensure Projects are accommodated with support and the wider IT function to ensure change is managed alongside other IT infrastructure activities.

Ensure the integrity of the SAP landscape (functional consistency) and proactively work with 3rd Parties to ensure it is patched and maintained in line with current best practice.

Work with IT to provide required management information on a regular basis to set systems performance KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) and SLAs (Service Level Agreements).

Ensure systems are managed efficiently, are resilient, are backed up appropriately and that a Disaster Recovery solution is in place and tested annually. The SAP support manager will also feed into any business continuity planning.

Deliver end-to-end service provision for the services provided to the business in accordance with agreed Service Level Agreements.

Perform Failure Modes and Effects Analysis for proposed changes on key modules, to ensure high performance on SLAs for Uptime.

Participate in architectural decisions and provide input to enterprise architecture team while ensuring management and solution delivery of SAP security resource.

Oversee the overall development & execution of business production support process and incident management.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in an ICT related field from a recognized university. Possession of a master’s degree will be an added advantage.

· Understanding of SAP ABAP development concepts, guidelines and SAP architecture

· Experience with SAP ABAP design and development.

· Skilled in multiple disciplines around Configuration, Installation, Post-Installation, User Administration, Client Administration, Transport Management System (STMS), Background Job, Patches Installation, Kernel Upgrade, Spam Update, Operation Modes (RZ04), and Load Balancing (SMLG)

· Have familiarity with SAP System Monitoring t-codes

· Minimum 7 years’ of relevant experience in IT working across multiple technology platforms and or project management coupled with 2+ years’ experience in SAP support/project delivery.

· Logical, analytical and investigative mind, together with creative abilities with an ability to handle complex information with accuracy and attention to detail.

· Strong problem-solving skills with high mathematical aptitude.

· Good team working and interpersonal skills to enable working closely with staff at all levels throughout the organization, including managers and IT specialists.

· Work with IT and Project teams to ensure submitted system enhancement / changes have undergone adequate functional & volume testing before release to production.

· Strictly adhere to all regulations, statutes, standards, practices and all internal processes and procedures as per the relevant manuals and comply with all relevant external legislation and regulations with regard to Compliance requirements.

How the Apply

Systems Developer IT

If you are an exceptional IT professional with solid programming skills and knowledge of database concepts and you possess strong analytical and process improvement skills with proven proficiency in dealing with corporate information systems in the banking sector, then the Systems Developer position, is a fantastic opportunity for you to join our ICT team.

The role holder will be responsible for detailed analysis, design and development of In-house systems and Management Information Systems (M.I.S.) and will also be required to maintain and support applications within this section.

Responsibilities

· Carry-out analysis of the requirements, assist in preparing system specification by the users and recommend solutions to address user needs.

· Develop high performing applications (web, desktop and mobile applications) depending on the requirements definitions and ensure responsiveness to front-end requests.

· Develop and maintain documentation/manuals on system configuration or setup in addition to building reusable code and libraries for future use.

· Carry out technical user training in respect to these systems so that the business can utilize them.

· Provide test systems for SIT/UAT to ensure tests to the functionality/features have been done before rollout to the entire user network.

· Make changes to system configuration and parameters to accommodate business and technological requirements.

· Secure systems by putting adequate controls and restrict access to programs by users in accordance with the requirements of the bank and adhere to change control procedures in implementing solutions.

· Set up and attend to systems failures, or coordinate the resolution of the problem and deal with queries from users.

· Define new process improvement opportunities then develop and implement data models and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and data quality.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Electronics Engineering, IT or related field from a recognized university.

· Minimum 2 years’ experience in software development, data analysis and reporting as well as 2 years’ experience with working in web based Java solutions (Apache Wicket, Tomcat/Jetty, GUICE/Spring, Solr, Webservices/Jersey/REST/Spring)

· Experience with a least one JS framework/Libraries – React, Angular, Vue.js, Ember, JQuery, JQWidgets , Bootstrap, Very good knowledge of Windows Operating Systems and an understanding of Unix and Linux.

· Excellent understanding of SQL database fundamentals (for MSSQL, Oracle etc), other programming tools and languages particularly C#, ASP.NET, MVC, HTML/CSS, XML

· Experience with DevOps processes, workflows and tools like Jenkins or Docker will be a plus.

· Very strong analytical, presentation & problem-solving skills with the ability to work confidently on high priority problems and present technical ideas in a user-friendly language.

· Good knowledge of reporting and business analytics tools.

· Positive attitude and willingness to learn new things.

How to Apply

Sacco Accountant

Our client, a non-deposit taking medium sized Sacco based in Nairobi with a membership of 1600 is looking for a dynamic and experienced person to fill the vacant position of a Sacco Accountant.

Reporting to the CEO, the position will be based in Nairobi

The Accountant shall be responsible for overseeing finance and accounting function in the Society:

Responsibilities

· General supervision of Accounts Section staff

· Preparation of Society final accounts, Trial Balance, Balance sheets etc;

· Preparation and presentation of annual revenue and capital budgets;

· Preparation of Economic reports;

· Ensure safe custody of the Society’s cheque books and other sensitive documents

· Developing financial management mechanisms;

· Conducting reviews/evaluations for cost reductions on various vote heads;

· Managing Sacco’s financial accounting and monitoring systems;

· To liaise with internal /External Auditors on audit Controls and act on management letters;

· Producing accurate financial reports;

· Give a cost benefit analysis on external borrowing for Board of Directors approval;

· Management of staff payrolls;

· Keeping abreast of changes in financial regulations and legislation;

· Ensuring the Society assets and liabilities are recorded correctly and safeguarded;

· Ensuring the necessary cash reserve is maintained as required by law;

· Keeping and managing debtors and creditors records;

· Implementation and review of the Society’s financial accounting policies and procedures;

· Giving guidance in all financial and accounting matters;

· Ensuring adequate budgetary controls are in place;

· Advising and overseeing prudent financial management and investment;

· Submitting implementation work plans and ensure proper reporting systems are in place;

· Approving payments made by the Society;

· Ensuring that accounts and reconciliation are done on a monthly basis and adherence to specific deadlines; and

· Any other lawful duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

· Are holders of a Business related degree or its equivalent from a recognised university and CPA (K) or ACCA

· Bachelor’s Degree and CPA (K) or its equivalent

· CPA (K) and have satisfactorily served as an Accountant in the Society or a comparable position with similar responsibilities in a Sacco or in like organizations for a minimum period of 3 years.

· Diploma in Co-operative Management will be an added advantage.

· Have demonstrated high financial management capability and Investment.

· Have good knowledge of Information Technology.

How to Apply