Banking Jobs in Kenya - Co-op Bank

Business Development Manager

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an experienced Business Development Manager to join a well-established and growing team in Co-op Trust Investment Services Limited (CISL).

We are looking for experienced professionals and innovative individuals with imagination and determination to deliver a clear vision and first class services. If you have an excellent sales track record in this area with solid experience in investments, this is an opportunity for you.

Reporting to the Head – Business Development and Client service CISL, the role holder will grow the existing sales channels and increase the Net Funds under Management, maintain superior client service to all of the Company’s clients, and develop company products to ensure we remain competitive and ensure all the board’s objectives are achieved.

Roles

· Participate in formulation and review of Company’s strategic plan including annual targets.

· Maintain regular communication with the Client to understand their changing circumstances and investment needs.

· Send investment reports to Clients regularly as stipulated to keep them informed of developments in their investment portfolios including investment performance, update them on current investment market, economic environment and outlook as well as our proposed investment actions in line with investment policy and market expectations.

· Handling Customer enquiries and resolution of complaints while encouraging feedback with a view to improve service as well as handle client payment requests and validation process to establish instructions originate from the Client.

· Foster good relationship with the Client and cross sell other group products to them.

· Handle account closure, establish reason for account closure and document accordingly.

· Assist in formulation of marketing strategy, identifying target clientele and development of deal pipeline for the respective products.

· Participate in product development in addition to identifying an appropriate forum to showcase products, prepare proposals to prospect after identifying their investment needs and follow up to close transactions.

· Submit account opening documents to operations department for forwarding to legal for signature and for Client installation in the System and ensure forward of a counterpart of the investment management agreement to the Client with appropriate welcome letter.

· Maintain Client files for correspondences, copies of investment reports, Client payment instructions, call reports, file notes and any other documents for the Clients and review them to ensure complete and up to date records. Ensure important Client documents including Investment Management Agreements, Fee agreements, Investment Policies, are stored in the safe.

· Attending scheduled Staff Meetings, Business Development meetings, and other meetings convened within the division and prepare Call Reports following meetings with Clients, circulate to relevant individuals and retain a copy in the Client File.

· Communicate to the Investment manager any significant developments affecting the Client to enable timely rebalancing of portfolios as appropriate.

· Maintain a dash board to monitor performance of portfolio managers in marketing efforts and other appropriate measures.

· Be familiar with various investments held and be able to offer justification to the Clients on purchase/hold or sale decisions undertaken.

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s degree in a Business related field from a recognized university. Possession of additional professional qualifications including ICIFA registration, CISI exam modules, CFA Charter holder, CPA K,

· Professional Marketing courses or relevant postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.

· Minimum 3 years’ progressively more responsible investment experience in a pensions related field.

· Knowledge of Hi-portfolio investment system in addition to all round knowledge of Investment products and services and general operations.

· Working understanding of the rules set up by the market regulators i.e. Retirement Benefits Authority,

· Capital Markets Authority, Laws relating to Estate Planning and the Kenya Revenue Authority.

· Excellent communication & inter-personal skills with experience in preparation and presentation of investment reports and proposals

· Knowledge of current affairs affecting the financial sector of the economy with a general awareness of the historical trends of various market segments that will aid in making forecasts on client targets and timely product offerings.

· Demonstrated leadership, personnel management, and project management skills.

How to Apply

If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to add value to your career then please forward your application letter enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number BDM/CISL/2017 by 6th November, 2017.





Systems Developer

Are you looking for an employer who promotes individual excellence and mutual respect in a team-driven culture with a key focus on social empowerment? The Co-operative Bank of Kenya, “The Kingdom Bank” is the ideal place for you, here, you will find growth opportunities at every step of your career.

If you are an exceptional IT professional with solid programming skills and knowledge of database concepts and you possess strong analytical and process improvement skills with proven proficiency in dealing with corporate information systems in the banking sector, then the Systems Developer position, is a fantastic opportunity for you to join our ICT team.

The role holder will be responsible for detailed analysis, design and development of In-house systems and Management Information Systems (M.I.S.) and will also be required to maintain and support applications within this section.

Roles

· Carry-out analysis of the requirements, assist in preparing system specification by the users and recommend solutions to address user needs.

· Develop high performing applications (web, desktop and mobile applications) depending on the requirements definitions and ensure responsiveness to front-end requests.

· Develop and maintain documentation/manuals on system configuration or setup in addition to building reusable code and libraries for future use.

· Carry out technical user training in respect to these systems so that the business can utilize them.

· Provide test systems for SIT/UAT to ensure tests to the functionality/features have been done before rollout to the entire user network.

· Make changes to system configuration and parameters to accommodate business and technological requirements.

· Secure systems by putting adequate controls and restrict access to programs by users in accordance with the requirements of the bank and adhere to change control procedures in implementing solutions.

· Set up and attend to systems failures, or coordinate the resolution of the problem and deal with queries from users.

· Define new process improvement opportunities then develop and implement data models and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and data quality.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Electronics Engineering, IT or related field from a recognized university.

· Minimum 2 years’ experience in software development, data analysis and reporting as well as 2 years’ experience with working in web based Java solutions (Apache Wicket, Tomcat/Jetty, GUICE/Spring, Solr, Webservices/Jersey/REST/Spring)

· Experience with a least one JS framework/Libraries – React, Angular, Vue.js, Ember, JQuery, JQWidgets , Bootstrap, Very good knowledge of Windows Operating Systems and an understanding of Unix and Linux.

· Excellent understanding of SQL database fundamentals (for MSSQL, Oracle etc), other programming tools and languages particularly C#, ASP.NET, MVC, HTML/CSS, XML

· Experience with DevOps processes, workflows and tools like Jenkins or Docker will be a plus.

· Very strong analytical, presentation & problem-solving skills with the ability to work confidently on high priority problems and present technical ideas in a user-friendly language.

· Good knowledge of reporting and business analytics tools.

· Positive attitude and willingness to learn new things.

How to Apply

If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to add value to your career, please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number SD/COO/2017 by 15th November, 2017.