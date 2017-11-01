Banking Jobs in Kenya - CBA

Application Developer (Android & Web)

The Application Developer is a role within the Technology team responsible for the design, development, deployment and support of mobile, web, desktop and server business solutions that support CBA’s digital transformation goals.

The position requires solid knowledge of Mobile, web, desktop& server (orchestration layer) technologies. The role holder should be able to deliver across the entire development life cycle from concept, design, build, deploy, test, release to app stores and support.

This is a role that requires prototyping skills, excellent interpersonal skills, the ability to work as part of an agile team, to manage competing priorities, design solutions as part of a larger road map and to be hands on in supporting implemented technologies.

Responsibilities

· The design/analysis, development, delivery and ongoing improvement of all Application development processes (40%)

· Apply knowledge and experience, showing deep understanding of Application Development Standards to assist business and product teams develop products that solve business needs (20%)

· Adherence to internal policies and procedures for the development and management of CBA Application Development process along ITIL and other best practice standards (10%)

· Support, maintain and audit existing service life-cycle artifacts, to agreed SLAs(10%)

· Effective management of relationships and protocols with other technical platform owners and internal business owners (10%)

· Advise internal customers on technology improvements that will ensure realization and maximization of business objectives(10%)

Database Administrator

The Databases and Storage Administrator role is to support the bank’s Databases and Storage Infrastructure.

This includes developing, maintaining, supporting, and optimizing key functional areas; particularly CBA group databases, storage and backup and recovery systems in collaboration with external vendors, system experts and consultants.

The Databases and Storage Administrator will resolve database, storage, backup and recovery problems in a timely and accurate fashion.

Responsibilities

· Maintenance and development of all databases, storage, backup and recovery infrastructure and other related systems (40%)

· To ensure projects, incidents, problems and escalations are dealt with according to defined set of policies, processes, procedures and SLA’s.(30%)

· Effectiveness of integration of database and storage strategy / blueprint with the bank’s business direction (10%)

· Effectiveness of the databases and storage security (policy, controls and infrastructure) with regard to protection against exposure to and impact of risks associated with data loss, corruption and/or unauthorized access (20%)

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field.

· Professional qualifications in IT e.g. ITIL, OCA, OCP, OCM, Other relevant professional qualifications in IT field would be added advantage.

· Project Management certification and experience is preferred e.g. PRINCE2, PMP

· Five years’ experience in databases and storage support in medium to large organizations.

· Working experience in a bank or other financial services organization would be added advantage.

· Management of Third party support providers.

Business Intelligence Manager

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field.

· A Master’s degree in Technology or Business related course is an added advantage

· Minimum 8 years’ experience in IT systems development within a large highly digitized organization designing, implementing and managing mission critical systems, with at least 5 of those years within BI development and/or support

· Certification and experience implementing best practice frameworks e.g. ITIL, PRINCE2

· Hands on experience in Database Development and scripting using PL/SQL, T-SQL, with expert level skills in writing SQL queries

· Hands on experience in developing ETL packages using Oracle DI, SQL Server Integration Services, SAP Data Services or Informatical Power Center

· Experience in writing Windows and Unix Shell scripts to manipulate/prepare files using various scripting tools like VB Script, sed, awk, perl

· Deep understanding of industry standard formats and protocols (XML/XPath/XQuery and JSON)

· Excellent analytical, problem solving and reporting skills

· A good knowledge of the information requirements and standard reportingwithin Financial Services industry

Project Support Officer

This role is responsible for planning, coordinating and controlling construction related activities from inception to completion within the set timelines, budget and organizational policies and procedures.

Responsibilities

· Plans, coordinates and controls construction-related activities on projects to enable completion within cost, quality & time constraints -20%

· Liaise with clients to identify and define requirements, scope and objectives. Report progress of all projects as per SLA and budget 35%

· Ensures program is realistic and Monitors progress against program -15%

· Manages construction procurement and coordinates activities of professionals and teams–10%

· Break projects (Planning/ prepare work packages) into doable actions and set time frames-10%

· Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation, plans and reports 10%

· Ensure standards and requirements are met through conducting quality assurance tests 10%

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree preferably in Land Economics/Real Estate/Quantity Surveying/Construction/project Management or related fields.

· 3-5 yrs experience in project/property or construction management

Facilities Officer

To manage the maintenance and upkeep of banks’ premises across it network by ensuring SLAs, budget and quality standards are met in accordance to the banks procedures and policies.

Responsibilities

· Oversees and coordinates all CBA property and building maintenance, ensuring that maintenance requirements and requests are completed in a timely manner and manage the payments process. 40%

· Working with stake holders to assist with any maintenance matters and space planning requirements. 10%

· Preparation of scope of major repair works (BOQs, tendering, evaluation and making recommendations) 15%

· Management of Maintenance & Repair costs and provision of Reports–15%

· Consistency in adherence to and application of established policies, processes and tools to achieve optimal efficiency, compliance and cost containment for all Building & Equipment maintenance activities. 10%

· Support regional best practice initiative that leads to standardized approach to maintenance services. 10%

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree preferably in Land Economics/Real Estate/Quantity Surveying/Construction/project Management/ or related fields.

· Minimum three years’ work experience in property and facilities management.

· Project management certification and experience will be an added advantage.

· Experience in developing and interpreting bill of quantities/ bill of materials.

· Sound knowledge of health, safety and environmental regulations.

· Hands on experience in construction maintenance and all facets of building operations